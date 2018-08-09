TSPSC recruitment 2018: Salary upto Rs 49,870, apply at tspsc.gov.in for 25 Plant Operator vacancies

TSPSC recruitment 2018: There are 25 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs. 16,400 to 49,870 per month TSPSC recruitment 2018: There are 25 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs. 16,400 to 49,870 per month

TSPSC recruitment 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Plant Operator. There are 25 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs. 16,400 to 49,870 per month. The last date to apply for the post is September 9, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 25

Name of the post: Plant Operator

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess SSC with a certificate in Mechanical or Fitter from ITI.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 44 years. The candidaes’ minimum age should not exceed 18 years. The candidates’ will be liable to age relaxation as per the official notification.

The candidates belong to the category of Ex-Servicemen and NCC will get an age relaxation of three years, five years for SC/ST and OBCs, and ten years for Physically Handicapped persons.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 16,400 to 49,70 per month.

Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80. However, the SC, ST, OBC and other category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 10

Closing date of online application: September 9, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, tspsc.gov.in on or before September 9.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd