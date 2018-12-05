TSPSC Group 4 results soon, final answer keys released at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 results 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the final answer keys for the Group 4 examinations on December 4. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The examination was conducted on Sunday, October 7 for the recruitment for 1595 vacant positions in the Telangana government.

TSPSC Group 4 results: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selection will be based on the merit secured by the candidates in the objective type examination. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise. As per reports, TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group-IV services for which over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered.