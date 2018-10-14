TSPSC Group 4 OMR sheet released at tspsc.gov.in, download now

TSPSC Group 4 OMR sheet 2018: The OMR sheet is available at the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in TSPSC Group 4 OMR sheet 2018: The OMR sheet is available at the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 OMR sheet 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the OMR sheets for the Group 4 examinations. The candidates can check the OMR sheets through the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on Sunday, September 7 for the recruitment to 1595 vacant posts.

TSPSC Group 4 OMR sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘10/2018, 11/2018/ 17/2018, 18/2018 OMR sheet’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter TSPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, Birth date, image text

Step 4: A pdf file will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selection will be based on the merit secured by the candidates in the objective type examination. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

