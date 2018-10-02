TSPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018 released, download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 hall tickets released, download at tspsc.gov.in TSPSC Group 4 hall tickets released, download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exam for the post of Group IV, JA in RTC, bill collector in GHMC and various posts in Beverages Corporation on the official website – tspsc.gov.in. The commission has decided to hold an OMR-based exam on October 7 as qualifications, syllabus and scheme of the examination for the said vacancies were the same.

In a note, the commission has informed that the hall ticket may be preserved carefully for future need. The general recruitment will be done to a total of 1,595 vacancies in Group-IV Services.

TSPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Hall ticket Download for Notification nos.10/2018 , 11/2018 , 17/2018 & 18/2018 Group IV, JA in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and Various posts in Beverages Corporation.’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

As per reports, TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group-IV services for which over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered. The recruitment examination is scheduled to held on October 7.

The selection will be based on the merit secured by the candidates in the objective type examination. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

