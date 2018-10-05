TSPSC Group 4 exam on October 7: Follow these instructions before entering exam hall

Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: Thr written examination will be conducted on October 7, 2018 Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: Thr written examination will be conducted on October 7, 2018

TSPSC Group 4 exams 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the written examination on Sunday, October 7. The examination will be conducted mainly on two subjects, General Knowledge and Secretarial Abilities which will contain 300 marks. The general recruitment will be done to a total of 1,595 vacancies in Group-IV Services. The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent SCs and STs 30 per cent.

TSPSC Group 4 exams: Last minute tips and tricks

With only two days left for the exam, one might be busy revising the preparation and must be geared up for the paper, here are some tips before appearing for the examinations.

Call letter: By now, you must have taken the print out of the hall tickets. Along with it, you also have to bring your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it and a valid photo document which is required to carry inside the examination hall. Make sure that a night before the exam, you keep the same inside your bag (PAN card/ passport/ permanent driving licence/ voter’s card/ bank passbook) in original and a photocopy.

READ | Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: Complete syllabus, exam pattern

Time: It is always better to reach the examination venue before time than reaching late. Leave your house on time in order to avoid any uncalled traffic or last moment confusion. No matter what, you won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall if you reach late.

Do a recce: It is always smart to jot down the address of your examination venue on a piece of paper and carry the same till you reach the same. We suggest candidates visit the exam hall a day in advance and calculate the time spent reaching from home to the venue.

Items banned: Candidates should keep in mind that certain items are prohibited inside the hall and if one is found keeping any of it, his her candidature can be cancelled. Items such as calculators (separate or with a watch), books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic device will not be allowed during the examination.

Items required: You should bring with you a ball-point pen for marking your answers.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd