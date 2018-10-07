Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
TSPSC Group 4 answer keys expected to be released soon, check at tspsc.gov.in
  • TSPSC Group 4 answer keys expected to be released soon, check at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 answer keys expected to be released soon, check at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 answer keys 2018: The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 8:27:26 pm
TSPSC Group 4 answer keys 2018: The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 answer keys 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission is expected to release the answer keys for the Group 4 examinations soon. The commission has always released the answer keys within a week after the completion of the recruitment exam.

The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in, once released. The examination was conducted on Sunday, September 7 for the recruitment to 1595 vacant posts.

TSPSC Group 4 answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selection will be based on the merit secured by the candidates in the objective type examination. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

