TSPSC Group 4 answer keys 2018 released at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 answer keys 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the Group 4 examinations. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on Sunday, October 7 for the recruitment to 1595 vacant posts.

As per TSPSC, the preliminary keys were released on October 17 were withdrawn on account of “technical problem” leading to a mismatch of the key for some questions of Paper-II. The objections on the preliminary answer keys will be accepted online from October 23 till October 29.

TSPSC Group 4 answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selection will be based on the merit secured by the candidates in the objective type examination. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

