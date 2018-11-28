TSPSC Group 2 revised result for 2016 exam declared at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 2 result: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised results for the Group-II recruitment exam. The candidates can check the results at the official website tspsc.gov.in by following the steps written below. The exam was held on November 11 and November 13, 2016. The exam was held to fill 1,032 posts. However, the result was held as some candidates, who committed mistakes in the exams due to confusion and ignorance, moved the court.

According to the directions of the state high court, TSPSC has released the result. In a note, they have informed: “the candidates who committed errors in bubbling such as wrong bubbling, no bubbling, double bubbling of the information relating to roll number, question booklet number, centre code etc and used whitener or eraser have been excluded from shortlisted certificate verification process in 1:3 ratio.”

After verification of original certificates, a provisional list of eligible candidates for interview or the oral test will be announced separately. The verification of certificates will be held in the office of TSPSC at Prathibha

Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad on December 5 and 6 at 10:30 am onwards.