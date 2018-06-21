TSPSC Forest Beat Officer result 2017 declared: How to check at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC forest beat officer 2017 results: A total number of 5569 candidates have cleared the TSPSC FBO exam. A total number of 5569 candidates have cleared the TSPSC FBO exam.

TSPSC forest beat officer 2017 results: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the results for the forest officer recruitment exam at tspsc.gov.in. The Forest Beat Officer (FBO) exam was held on October 29 and forest section officer exam on October 22. TSPSC had released a notification to fill over 2000 posts – forest beat officer (1,857), forest section officer (90) and forest range officer (67). A total number of 5569 candidates have cleared the TSPSC FBO exam.

With the declaration of the written exam result, now the selected candidates will be called for the walking test and medical test. The final selection of these posts will be based on marks obtained in the examination, giving weightage (bonus marks) to the NCC certificate holders. The schedule for the physical test and events will begin from July 2, 2018 onwards at concerned local district of the provisionally admitted candidates.

TSPSC forest beat officer 2017 results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Forest officer result’

Step 3: A pdf file will open that carries roll number of the successful candidates.

Step 4: Check and if needed, download and take a print out

TSPSC Forest Beat Officer exam was held in morning and afternoon sessions on October 29, 2017 at various centres across the state. In Paper 1, questions will be asked about General Knowledge and in Paper 2 on General Mathematics.

