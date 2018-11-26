TNPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 32 Assistant Engineer posts, online application process ends December 24

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Engineer. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

There are 32 vacancies and the candidates can apply through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in on or before December 24, 2018. The last date for payment of application fees is December 27, 2018.

The recruitment examination will be conducted on March 2, 2019 in two shifts, 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 32

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with experience of working in Geneal purpose Engineering workshop.

Candidates need to possess practical experience working in Genderal purpose Engineering workshop or in Engineering industry for not less than six months. The candidates required to possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the officaial website, tnpsc.gov.in on or before December 24.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Important dates

Last date to apply online: December 24

Last date to pay application fees: December 27.

