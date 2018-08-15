TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Candidates can upload certificates from tomorrow

TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Check documents needed during verification TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Check documents needed during verification

TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Group 4 and VAO combined civil services examination last week. From August 16, the successful candidates can upload their certificates. The candidates will be called in 1:3 ratio for certificate verification.

A total of 17.53 lakh applicants appeared for the Group 4 exam and among them, over 14 lakh have qualified. Currently, there are 11, 280 vacancies for VAO, junior assistant and typist posts.

The candidates need to verify these following documents — admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar card, a copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of February for the recruitment to the posts of 9351 vacancies.

