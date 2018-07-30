TNPSC group 4 results 2018: Released at tnpsc.gov.in, check cut-off marks, counselling details

TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Group 4 and VAO combined civil services examination – IV. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of February for the recruitment to the posts of 9351 vacancies.
TNPSC Group 4 results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: Scores will be appeared on yoour screen
TNPSC 2018: Cut-off marks
The cut-off marks has also been released on the official website, The marks may vary according the posts. The candidates can chcek the cut-off marks through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC 2018: Vacancy details
Village administrative officer- 494
Junior assistant (non-security)- 4,096
Junior assistant (security)- 205
Bill collector grade 1- 48
Field surveyor- 74
Draftsman- 156
Typist- 3,463
Steno-typist grade 3- 815
Exam pattern:
TNPSC group 4 exam was conducted in a single shift and a total of 200 objective type questions was asked. The candidates can obtain maximum 300 marks and the minimum qualifying marks are 90. The syllabus will be SSLC standard.
General Studies: 75 questions
Aptitude: 25 questions
General Tamil or General English: 100 questions
