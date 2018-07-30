TNPSC group 4 results 2018: Released at tnpsc.gov.in, check cut-off marks, counselling details

TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Group 4 and VAO combined civil services examination – IV. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of February for the recruitment to the posts of 9351 vacancies.

READ IN Tamil | TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018

TNPSC Group 4 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Scores will be appeared on yoour screen

TNPSC 2018: Cut-off marks

The cut-off marks has also been released on the official website, The marks may vary according the posts. The candidates can chcek the cut-off marks through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC 2018: Vacancy details

Village administrative officer- 494

Junior assistant (non-security)- 4,096

Junior assistant (security)- 205

Bill collector grade 1- 48

Field surveyor- 74

Draftsman- 156

Typist- 3,463

Steno-typist grade 3- 815

Exam pattern:

TNPSC group 4 exam was conducted in a single shift and a total of 200 objective type questions was asked. The candidates can obtain maximum 300 marks and the minimum qualifying marks are 90. The syllabus will be SSLC standard.

General Studies: 75 questions

Aptitude: 25 questions

General Tamil or General English: 100 questions

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd