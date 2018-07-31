Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
  • TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE UPDATE: Results out, check counselling details, cut-off marks
By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2018 11:28:17 am
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Group 4 and VAO combined civil services examination – IV. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of February to fill 9351 vacancies.

The cut-off marks have also been released on the official website, The marks may vary according to the posts. The candidates can check the cut-off marks through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Live Blog

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: Check counselling details, cut-off marks here, follow updates in Tamil 

11:28 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
TNPSC Group IV results 2018: No objection certificate

The person who gets a job in government offices need to produce No Objection certificate from a current employer at the time of certificate verification/ counselling.

11:18 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
TNPSC Group 4 results 2018: Check counselling details

The commission will send the date for counselling and other details to the applicants through SMS and e-mail. 'The details will be made available on the Commission's website. Applicants will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail,' reads the official notification.

11:12 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: Cut-off marks

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has also released the cut-off marks on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The marks may vary according to the posts.

11:03 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: Website to check results

All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of February to fill 9351 vacancies. 

