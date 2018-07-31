TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE UPDATE: Results out, check counselling details, cut-off marks

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Group 4 and VAO combined civil services examination – IV. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of February to fill 9351 vacancies.

The cut-off marks have also been released on the official website, The marks may vary according to the posts. The candidates can check the cut-off marks through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.