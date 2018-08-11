TNPSC Group 2 exam 2018: Notification out on tnpsc.gov.in, know how to apply

TNPSC Group 2 exam 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct prelims on November 11 TNPSC Group 2 exam 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct prelims on November 11

TNPSC Group 2 exam 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for the direct recruitment to about 1,199 posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination–II on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The commission will conduct the exam for group 2 posts on November 11. The online registration for the group 2 exam has started from August 10, 2018 and the last date for submission of online application is September 9, 2018.

TNPSC Group 2: Selection process

The commission will select the candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and the interview round. The preliminary exam result will be released in February 2019. After the completion of the application process for the main exam, TNPSC will conduct the exam in May.

TNPSC Group 2: Vacancy details

Industrial Co-Operative Officer: 30 posts under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service (Scale pay Rs 37200-117600)

Probation Officer: 12 posts under Tamil Nadu Social Defence Subordinate Service

Junior Employment Officer (Non- Differently Abled): 16 posts under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service

Probation Officer: 18 posts under Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service

Assistant Inspector of Labour: 26 posts under Tamil Nadu Labour Subordinate Service

Sub Registrar, Grade-II: 73 posts under Tamil Nadu Registration Subordinate Service

Special Assistant: 2 posts under Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Municipal Commissioner: 6 posts under Tamil Nadu Municipal Commissioner Subordinate Service

Assistant Section Officer: 16 posts under Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department: 16 posts under Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Assistant Section Officer, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat: 1 post

Assistant Section Officer: 4 posts under Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Assistant Section Officer Cum Programmer: 2 posts under Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Supervisor of Industrial Co-operatives in the Industries and Commerce Department: 39 posts under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service

Audit Inspector in the Audit Wing of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Administration Department: 30 posts under Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Assistant Inspector in Local Fund Audit Department: 98 posts under Tamil Nadu Local Fund Audit Subordinate Service

Handloom Inspector in Handlooms and Textiles Department: 23 posts under Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Subordinate Service

Senior Inspectors in Milk Production and Dairy Development Department: 48 posts

Senior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Department of Registrar of Co-operative Societies: 599 posts under Tamil Nadu Co-operative Subordinate Service

Supervisor / Junior Level-11 Superintendent in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing / Agricultural Business Department: 118 posts under Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Subordinate Service

Audit Assistant in Accounts Branch of Highways and Rural Works Department: 9 posts under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service

Executive Officer, Grade-II: 1 post under Tamil Nadu Town Panchayat Subordinate Service

Revenue Assistant in Revenue Department: 11 posts under Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Eligibility: The candidate should be a graduate or a postgraduate in the relevant field and must have adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Application fees: The preliminary exam fee of Rs 100 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.

The hall ticket for the examination will be available for download at TNPSC’s website tnpsc.gov.in. tnpscexams.net, tnpscexams.in before the commencement of examination.

