TNPSC extends registration deadline due to cyclone Gaja, check schedule

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Due to cyclone Gaja, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has extended the application date for five recruitment examinations. As per the official release, the online application process has been extended till December 10, 2018. The candidates can submit application fee till December 12, 2018.

TNPSC recruitment exams 2018: Revised schedule

Last date to apply online: December 10, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: December 12, 2018.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 32 Assistant Engineer posts, apply by December 24

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 32

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with experience of working in Geneal purpose Engineering workshop.

Candidates need to possess practical experience working in Genderal purpose Engineering workshop or in Engineering industry for not less than six months. The candidates required to possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the officaial website, tnpsc.gov.in on or before December 24.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Important dates

Last date to apply online: December 24

Last date to pay application fees: December 27.

