TNPSC Combined Engineering Services exam 2018: Results this week, check at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services examination 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to declare the result of Combined Engineering Services examination this week, as per the official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on February 24 for the posts of 147 vacancies.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview round. The written exam consisted of two papers and was held at 15 exam centres. ‘Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the Applicants at the Written Examination and Oral Test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant’s appearance in the Written Examination and Oral Test is compulsory.’

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: A pdf file with candidates name will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 158 Forest Apprentice vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the post of ‘Forest Apprentice’ through direct recruitment under Tamil Nadu forest subordinate service. A registration fee of Rs 150 has to be paid. The last date for submission of application is August 1. Examination fee payment through bank (SBI or Indian Bank) can be made till August 3. The selection will be made through a written examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 30.

Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — tnpsc.gov.in

