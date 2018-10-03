Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: Complete syllabus, exam pattern

Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: The examination will be conducted mainly on two subjects, General Knowledge, Secretarial Abilities which will contain 300 marks. (Image source: pixabay.com) Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: The examination will be conducted mainly on two subjects, General Knowledge, Secretarial Abilities which will contain 300 marks. (Image source: pixabay.com)

Telangana TSPSC Group IV exams 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the written examination on Sunday, October 7. The examination will be conducted mainly on two subjects, General Knowledge, Secretarial Abilities which will contain 300 marks.

The general recruitment will be done to a total of 1,595 vacancies in Group-IV Services. The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent SCs and STs 30 per cent.

Syllabus

Paper-I: General Knowledge

1. Current affairs.

2. International Relations and Events.

3. General Science in everyday life.

4. Environmental Issues and Disaster Management.

5. Geography and Economy of India and Telangana.

6. Indian Constitution : Salient Features.

7. Indian Political System and Government.

8. Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.

9. History of Telangana and Telangana Movement.

10. Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana.

11. Policies of Telangana State.

Secretarial abilities

1) Mental Ability. (Verbal and non-verbal)

2) Logical Reasoning.

3) Comprehension.

4) Re-arrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage.

5) Numerical and Arithmetical abilities.

The selection will be based on the merit secured by the candidates in the objective type examination. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise. As per reports, TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group-IV services for which over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered.

