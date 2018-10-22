SSC Stenographer recruitment 2018 Notification: Application process for Group C, D posts likely to release today at ssc.nic.in

SSC Steno recruitment 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in on or before November 19 SSC Steno recruitment 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in on or before November 19

SSC Group C, D Stenographer Recruitment 2018 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the official notification for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination on Monday, October 22. As per reports, the SSC Group D application process will be available from October 22 and the last sate to submit form is November 19, 2018. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Steps to apply for SSC grade C, D stenographer exam 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Login to the site.

Step 3: Follow the link provided to apply online.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Pay application fees and take a print out of the registration slip.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27. The upper age limit can vary according to the reservation.

– Candidates should have passed class 12 exams from any recognised board.

– Candidates will need to produce documents including mark sheets and provisional certificates in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.

Exam pattern:

The computer-based exam will (tentatively) be held in September in three parts. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

