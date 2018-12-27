SSC Stenographer exam from February 5, SI in Delhi Police in March

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam date for Group C, D Stenographer. As per the latest release, SSC will hold the exam from February 5 to February 7, 2019. Similarly, the recruitment exam of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in 2018 will be held between March 12 and March 16.

The commission will conduct constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 from February 11 to March 11 in the computer-based mode. Accordingly, the examinations to be conducted by the commission from January 13 to March 16, 2019.

The examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI/2018 for matriculation Level will be held from January 16 to January 18, Higher Secondary Level from January 17 to January 18 and graduation Level from January 17 to January 18.

The dates for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I) has also been released. SSC will conduct the exam on January 13.

SSC Stenographer exam pattern

The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.