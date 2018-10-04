SSC recruitment 2018: Online application process for Phase VI selection post extended till October 12

SSC recruitment 2018: The online registration process has been extended till October 12, 2018 SSC recruitment 2018: The online registration process has been extended till October 12, 2018

SSC recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has extended the online registration process for Phase VI selection posts. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in till the extended date of October 12, 2018. The online window for the registration process will be closed at 5 pm on the same date. Earlier, the online registration process has been extended till October 5, 2018, which was scheduled to be closed on September 28.

The candidates can submit the application fees till October 15, 2018, provided the challan has been generated before 5 PM on October 12.

SSC Phase VI selection post recruitment 2018: How to apply

– Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

– Login to the site

– Follow the link provided to apply online

– Enter your details in the fields provided

– Download the application form for further reference.

Accordingly, the computer-based examinations for Selection Posts Phase –VI/2018, which were earlier scheduled to be held on October 27, 2018 (Matriculation Level), October 29,2018 (Higher Secondary Level) and October 30, 2018 (Graduation Level), are being revised. The revised dates of the said examinations will be notified later, read the official notification

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd