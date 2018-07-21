SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: 54,000 GD Constable vacancies, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC recruitment 2018: The online window for the submission of application is open from today, July 21 SSC recruitment 2018: The online window for the submission of application is open from today, July 21

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Notification: Staff Selection Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the vacancies in NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles. All the candidates who are willing to apply can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in. on or before August 20.

Eligibility

Education: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised Board.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 19 years, however, the age of the candidates should not be above 23 years. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 54,000. For post wise vacancy details, please check the official notification.

Application fees: A candidate has to pay Rs 100. The applicants will have to pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The successful candidates will have to appear for the online written examination followed by medical examination. The salary will be Rs 20200 with Rs 2000 grade pay.

How to apply

The online window for the submission of application is open from today, July 21. The candidates have to apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in, on or before August 20, 2018.

