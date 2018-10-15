SSC Junior Engineer 2017 final result declared, check at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2017: The results are available at the official website, ssc.nic.in SSC JE 2017: The results are available at the official website, ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final result of a junior engineer recruitment examination on Monday, October 15 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Around 5,69,930 candidates have appeared in the online examinations.

The online registration for SSC JE 2017 was started in October – November 2017 and the preliminary computer-based test was conducted in January 2018. Once the results were announced, SSC conducted the mains in June 2018.

SSC JE 2017 result: How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 – Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

Step 3: In the new page, click on result option

Step 4: A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out of it for further reference.

Going by the schedule released by Staff Selection Commission, the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI will be out on October 31, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd