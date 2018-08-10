SSC JE 2017: Marks of paper 2 released at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2017: The online window will be opened till September 9, 2018 SSC JE 2017: The online window will be opened till September 9, 2018

SSC JE 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the marks of junior engineer recruitment examination paper II. Earlier, the result was declared on June 22. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The online window will be opened till September 9, 2018.

SSC JE 2017: How to check marks

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home, click on the link ‘Uploading of marks of Paper-II’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link ‘Marks of paper-II examination’

Step 4: Fill the require field, Examination name, roll number/ registration number/ password.

Step 5: Check your marks, and take a print out for further reference.

If you have passed the examination, await further instructions from the SSC and check the Commission’s official website for timely updates.

Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

