SSC JE 2017 final results to declare on October 15 at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE result 2017: SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam. SSC JE result 2017: SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam.

SSC JE 2017: The Staff Selection Commission will release the final result of junior engineer recruitment examination on October 15. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks through the official website, ssc.nic.in. Around 5,69,930 candidates have appeared in the online examinations this year.

SSC JE 2017: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 – Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

Step 3: In the new page, click on result option

Step 4: A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out of it for further reference.

Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd