SSC Hindi translators, Stenographer, phase VI selection post exam dates announced, check here

SSC recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has announced theexam dates for Hindi translators, Stenographer, phase VI selection post recruitment examinations. The examination for the Hindi Translator posts will be held on January 13, Phase-VI selection posts on January 16, 17 and 18 and Stenographer Grade C & D from February 5 to 7, 2019.

SSC recruitment 2018: Dates of examinations

The dates for the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be announced soon on the official website, mentioned the notification.

Exam pattern:

The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

