SSC Group C, D stenographer 2018: Official notification expected to release today, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC Group C, D Stenographer Recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process is expected to be closed on October 22, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com) SSC Group C, D Stenographer Recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process is expected to be closed on October 22, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com)

SSC Group C, D Stenographer Recruitment 2018 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission will release the official notification for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination today. As per the official notification, the application process for Steno Grade C and D is likely to start from Saturday, September 29 at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The online window for the application process is expected to be closed on October 22, 2018.

Steps to apply for SSC grade C, D stenographer exam 2018:

– Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

– Login to the site.

– Follow the link provided to apply online.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the application form for further reference.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27. The upper age limit can vary according to the reservation.

– Candidates should have passed class 12 exams from any recognised board.

– Candidates will need to produce documents including mark sheets and provisional certificates in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.

Exam pattern:

The computer-based exam will (tentatively) be held in September in three parts. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd