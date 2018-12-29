SSC GD constable exam dates announced, check complete syllabus

SSC GD constable exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exams on its official website – ssc.nic.in. The exam for recruitment in the police department will be conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019.

The candidates who clear the written exam to be held on March will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. The written exam consists of four sections, namely, reasoning ability, numerical ability, English/Hindi, and general awareness. The exam will be of 90 minutes ( one and a half hour).

SSC GD recruitment 2018: Check complete syllabus

Reasoning and GI

Arithmetic Number Series, Similarities and Differences, Arithmetical Reasoning, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Spatial Orientation, Analogies, Non-verbal series, Visual Memory, Discrimination, Coding and Decoding

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economics, Constitution of India, Scientific Research

Elementary Mathematics

Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time

English Comprehension

Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting spelling mistakes, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Cloze Passage

Hindi

Verbal Ability, Vocabulary, Grammar, Comprehension etc.

