Thursday, September 13, 2018
SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Registration date extended, check at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: The closing date for SSC GD Constable registration was initially September 17 which is now extended to September-end. Candidates can check details at ssc.nic.in

September 13, 2018
ssc GD, ssc GD constable 218, ssc.nic.in, ssc registration, ssc cgl, ssc capf, ssc gd constable recruitment SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Candidates have now time till September 30 to fill the application form till 5 pm

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the online application submission process for the recruitment of 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD). Candidates have now time till September 30 to fill the application form till 5 pm.

In a message posted on the official website, SSC has said: “The Commission has hosted this application on its new website, and that during the initial few days, there were some teething problems, wherein it was observed that the new website of the Commission was running slow, consequent to which some candidates reported inconvenience in submitting their online application forms. Therefore, keeping in view the difficulties faced by some candidates, the Competent Authority, has, in the overall interest of the candidates, decided to extend the closing date for filling up of online application forms for the said examination from 17-09-2018 to 30-09-2018 (5.00 PM).”

The registration process had earlier started on the revamped website in July, however, due to the heavy load of applications, the commission had to withdraw the facilities. The closing date for SSC GD Constable registration was initially September 17 which is now extended.

The candidates can make the fee payment to the designated branches of SBI using the said challan, within the working hours up to October 3, 2018.

