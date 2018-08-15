SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Application submission to start from August 17 at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: A candidate has to pay Rs 100 while registration SSC GD Constable exam 2018: A candidate has to pay Rs 100 while registration

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will re-start the online application submission process for the recruitment of 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) from August 17, 2018. The registration process had earlier begun on the revamped website in July, however, due to the heavy load of applications, the commission had to withdraw the facilities.

Therefore, to ease the process, the SSC has made the registration facility available from August 14 but submission of application will begin on August 17. The last date to submit application form is September 17 till 5 pm.

The submission process of SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 includes two parts — one-time registration and filling of the online application form.

SSC has advised that since the new website of the commission may take some time to stabilise, the applicants should register during the non-peak hours of 10 pm to 8 am for making one-time registration and filling of online application forms.

A candidate has to pay Rs 100. The applicants will have to pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The successful candidates will have to appear for the online written examination followed by medical examination. The salary will be Rs 20200 with Rs 2000 grade pay.

