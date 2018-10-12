SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Application correction window opens at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Candidates need to log in to the official website – ssc.nic.in to be able to do corrections SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Candidates need to log in to the official website – ssc.nic.in to be able to do corrections

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has given one time chance to candidates to correct their application forms. Candidates have time till October 18 to make changes in their form. They need to log in to the official website – ssc.nic.in to be able to do corrections.

As per the SSC, in a few cases, candidates have filled incorrect information or under ‘contact details’, comprising permanent and present address and under ‘other details’ comprising photo, signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in the one-time registration form have not been properly reflected in the online applications submitted by them for the GD constable examination.

Staff Selection Commission had in July released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 54,953 vacancies in NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles.

The selection process for SSC GD Constable comprises four phases – online computer based test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the medical test.

There will be four sections — Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, Numerical Ability and English/Hindi. The time duration is of 90 minutes with number of questions asked are 25 and maximum marks can be obtained is 25.

