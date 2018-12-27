SSC GD Constable 2018 exam dates announced, check details

SSC GD Constable 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exams on its official website – ssc.nic.in. The exam for recruitment in the police department will be conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019.

Advertising

The candidates who clear the written exam to be held on March will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. The written exam consists of four sections, namely, reasoning ability, numerical ability, English/Hindi, and general awareness. The exam will be of 90 minutes ( one and a half hour).

Read | Staff Selection Commission 2019 exam calendar

In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, examination for the post of the stenographer, selection for posts of phase VI 2018, and several posts of translator including Hindi pradhyapak exam, senior Hindi translator and junior Hindi translator will all be held in the year 2019.