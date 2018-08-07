SSC CPO 2018: Exam date and admit cards release date expected soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO 2018: The exam was initially scheduled to held in June SSC CPO 2018: The exam was initially scheduled to held in June

SSC CPO 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the exam dates and admit cards for the CPO (Central Police Organisation) this month. The exams for the recruitment of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF and CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) were scheduled to held in June, however, it got delayed. The Staff Selection Commission had earlier invited applicants to fill 1223 posts and the last date to submit the form was April 2.

Once released, the candidates can download through the website ssconline.nic.in or they can visit the ssc.nic.in. They have to log in with their registration number and password. Candidates need to download the admit cards and check whether all details filled by them are correct or not.

SSC CPO exam pattern 2018: The questions asked in both the paper-1 and paper-2 will be of objective multiple choice type. Moreover, the candidate can opt for bilingual, that is, both Hindi and English. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer marked by a candidate on his/her OMR Answer Sheet. SSC CPO 2018 exam will be conducted in three phase:

•Paper-1

•PET, PST and Medical Test.

•paper-2

The final merit list will be calculated keeping the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC CPO exam.

