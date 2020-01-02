SSC Constable GD 2019: Important updates for candidates, check now

SSC Constable GD 2019: The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be conducted from January 9 to February 13, 2020 SSC Constable GD 2019: The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be conducted from January 9 to February 13, 2020

SSC Constable GD 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important update for aspirants applied for Constable GD recruitment exam 2019. The candidates who had cleared the written test have to appear for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which is scheduled to be conducted from January 9 to February 13, 2020.

“Candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 may note that the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of shortlisted candidates have been scheduled by the CAPFs from January 9 to February 13, 2020,” read the official notification.

The call letters of the candidates will be issued soon.

The commission has recently released the revised results for the Constable GD posts. Under the revised result, 19,734 more candidates of which 8,588 are female and 11,146 males have been shortlisted.

The shortlisted candidates will also have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). In the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the candidates will have to participate in a race to clear the test. Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given an eight-and-a-half minute to complete 1.6 kilometre.

