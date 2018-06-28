SSC CHSL 2018: Final answer keys released, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2018: The result was released this month SSC CHSL 2018: The result was released this month

SSC CHSL 2018: After releasing the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2017 Tier I, The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys of the exam to ensure “greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidate. SSC CHSL was conducted in computer-based mode from March 4 to March 26, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in. This facility is available for the aspirants for a month, that is, the last date to check the keys is by July 26.

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

SSC CHSL 2018: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC CHSL answer key’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

SSC CHSL 2018: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage was computer-based examination, the results of which are released. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

