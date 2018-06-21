Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
SSC CGL Tier-III 2017: Admit card released, download from zonal websites

SSC CGL 2017: All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites. The Tier-III examination will be conducted on July 8, 2018

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 2:04:05 pm
SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Tier-III examination. All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites. The Tier-III examination will be conducted on July 8, 2018. The admit card was released for the Madhya Pradesh, Western, Karnataka and Kerala region.

Earlier, the results of SSC CGL Tier-II examination was declared on June 7, 2018. For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 3719 candidates have been qualified for the Tier-III examination, while 4,850 candidates have been cleared the tier-II examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO). However, a total of 46,240 candidates have been qualified for other posts.

SSC CGL Tier III Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region-wise SSC website

Step 2: Like for Maharashtra and Western region candidates, the official website is sscwr.net

Step 3: Candidates have to fill required details like, Roll Number, Registration Number, Date of Birth

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the tier I exam of which over 14 lakh candidates appeared last year. CGL 2017 tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches. The commision had released the results for the same on October 30, 2017. SSC will take account of marks of the tier-I, tier-II and tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

