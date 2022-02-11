SSC CGL 2020 answer key and response sheet released: Here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier II) 2020. The answer key and response sheets were released today, i.e. February 11, 2022.

Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission on January 28 and 29, 2022 at different centres all over the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website — ssc.nic.in — to access the answer key. The candidates may login by using their registration login ID and password.

SSC CGL 2020 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2020′

Step 3: A PDF will open up in a new window or tab.

Step 4: After reading the circular, scroll towards the end to find a link for answer key and response sheet.

Step 5: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Combined Graduate Level examination, 2020 Tier-II’, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Press ‘click here’ and login by filling in your roll number and password.

Step 7: Answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the answer keys and response sheet and save it for future reference and use. In case there are any representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, it has to be submitted between February 11 (6 pm) and February 15, 2022 until 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged.