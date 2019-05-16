SSC CGL 2018 admit card: How to download from sscwr.net

Toggle Menu
SSC CGL 2019: All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional website, https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php.

SSC CGL admit card 2019: SSC is releasing SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 for each of the regions one by one.

SSC CGL admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Western region (WR) today released the admit card for the SSC CGL exams scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. SSC is releasing SSC CGL hall tickets 2019 for each of the region one by one.

SSC WR has issued the admit card on the website sscwr.net. The admit card can be downloaded from (https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php).

All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites. The admit card was released for Madhya Pradesh, Western, Karnataka and Kerala region.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region-wise SSC website

Step 2: Like for Maharashtra and Western region candidates, the official website is sscwr.net

Step 3: Candidates have to fill required details like roll number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates appearing for SSC CGL 2019 can check the official websites for admit cards of other zones.

The SSC is a government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

