SSC CGL 2018 admit card: How to download from sscwr.net

SSC CGL admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Western region (WR) today released the admit card for the SSC CGL exams scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. SSC is releasing SSC CGL hall tickets 2019 for each of the region one by one.

SSC WR has issued the admit card on the website sscwr.net. The admit card can be downloaded from (https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php).

All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites. The admit card was released for Madhya Pradesh, Western, Karnataka and Kerala region.