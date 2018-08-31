Supreme Court stays declaration of SSC CGL 2017 results, calls system and exam tainted

SSC CGL 2017 results: The first level of the examination had taken place in August last year and the second level between February 17 and February 22 this year. The first level of the examination had taken place in August last year and the second level between February 17 and February 22 this year.

SSC CGL 2017 results: In a major blow to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Supreme Court Monday stayed the declaration of results for the Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2017 and SSC Combined senior secondary level exams 2017. In its observation, the apex court said, “Prima facie entire SSC system and examination are tainted,” reported PTI.

The apex court also noted that it cannot permit people benefiting from SSC examination scam to get into service.

Severe lacunas were identified in the examinations conducted by the SSC followed by allegations of paper leak ahead of the examination. Following the revelations, aspirants and students took to streets demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leak of the examination held between February 17 and 21. The Centre later ordered a CBI probe in March.

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Delhi Police had busted a gang of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper solvers who helped candidates cheat in the exams by using remote access tool softwares like Team Viewer. “The accused persons would gain access to the computer systems of the candidates who paid the money. The solver would then answer all the questions using the software. When the Team Viewer software could not be used, they would take control of the computer by fixing the LAN connections with that of another computer in the exam centre and answer all the questions,” DSP (UP STF) Brijesh Singh had said.

According to the police, the gang started operating in 2011. The members had made their initial forays into the cheating gang by setting up dummy candidates in written exams. Later, when the online exam format had begun, the gang members thought of using team viewer software and also procured examination centres to facilitate cheating, police said.

