RSMSSB LDC exam 2018: Check new schedule

RSMSSB LDC exam 2018: A total of 11,255 vacancies will be filled through the exam RSMSSB LDC exam 2018: A total of 11,255 vacancies will be filled through the exam

RSMSSB LDC exam 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the LDC recruitment exam on August 12 and August 19. As per note published on the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the written test for candidates whose first name start with ‘A’ to ‘G’ in alphabetical order will be conducted on August 12 while for those whose first name starts with ‘H’ to ‘M’ in alphabetical order will be conducted on August 19, 2018. There is no notification yet on the exam date for candidates whose name start with ‘N’ onwards in alphabetical order.

RSMSSB will conduct the exam in two sessions on both these days. Moreover, the board has also postponed the exam date for specially-abled candidates from August 12 to September 16, 2018. The examination for this category will be conducted in their home district only. There is no change in exam date for specially-abled candidates whose exams are scheduled on August 19, September 9, and September 16.

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on the link ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Go to “Print Admission Form”. Enter the details like application number, date of birth and click on Submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout of it for further reference

A total of 11,255 vacancies will be filled through the exam. For LDC/Junior Assistant, it is 10,917 posts and for Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat), it is 329 and Clerk Grade-II (RPSC) is 9 posts.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd