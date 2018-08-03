RSMSSB LDC, clerk exam 2018: No shoes, full arm shirts allowed; check dress code

RSMSSB LDC admit card 2018: Do not bring shoes or jewellery inside the exam hall RSMSSB LDC admit card 2018: Do not bring shoes or jewellery inside the exam hall

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the admit cards for the LDC/Junior Assistant posts today at 5 pm at the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be held on August 12 and there is a list of things that one has to bring at the exam centre:

Things allowed inside the exam hall

Admit card, two colour photographs of 2.5 cm X 2.5 cm and identity proof like voter ID or Aadhaar card are allowed inside the exam hall. Moreover, only a blue ballpoint pen can be used during the exam.

Don’t bring following things in the exam hall

Watch, calculator, log books, bags, notebooks etc. The exam centres have no facility to keep them.

Dress code

No shoes and full arm shirts are allowed. The male candidates have to wear half sleeves shirt and slippers.

The female candidates can wear half sleeves suit, saree and slippers. They should not wear any headgear like brooches but simple hairbands. Except for light bangles, the women candidates are not allowed to wear any jewellery like rings or earrings.

