RSMSSB LDC, Clerk admit card 2018 released: How to download

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2018: The call letter for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) LDC/Junior Assistant has been released today. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be held on August 12 in morning and afternoon sessions.

A total of 11,255 vacancies will be filled through the exam. For LDC/Junior Assistant, it is 10,917 posts and for Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat), it is 329 and Clerk Grade-II (RPSC) is 9 posts.

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on the link ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Go to “Print Admission Form”. Enter the details like application number, date of birth and click on Submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout of it for further reference

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2018: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and typing speed test. The last date for paying the fee online is May 10. The exam for selection will be conducted in September. The exact date and time of the same will be notified later. Admit card for the same will be released 10-15 days prior to the exam.

