RPSC SI exams 2018: Question papers released, answer keys soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI exams 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the question papers of the sub-inspector examinations that was held on October 7, 2018. The commission has uploaded paper I and II at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

RPSC SI 2018: How to download question paper

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the right side, scroll to the row for Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016.

Step 3: The question paper link for both papers will be available

Step 4: Click on the relevant one

Step 5: Download and take a print out, if needed

Selected candidates will be entitled to a pay scale between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 every.

