RPSC senior teacher group II exam 2016 revised marks released, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC senior teacher group II exam 2016 revised marks: The candidates can check through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (Image source: unsplash.com) RPSC senior teacher group II exam 2016 revised marks: The candidates can check through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (Image source: unsplash.com)

RPSC senior teacher group II exam 2016 revised marks: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised marks for senior teacher group II exams 2016. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the marks through the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The revised marks for subjects, Mathematics, Punjabi, Science, English and Social Science have been released.

RPSC senior teacher group II exam 2016: How to check revised marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Senior Teacher Group II revised marks

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your revised marks and take a print out for further reference.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd