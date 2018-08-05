RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018 today: Last minute tips and tricks before entering exam centres

RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018: The examination will be conducted on August 5 at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices. (Representational/ Express Photo by Sahil Walia) RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018: The examination will be conducted on August 5 at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices. (Representational/ Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination on August 5. The examination will be conducted at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices.

With hardly few hours left for the exam, candidates might be busy brushing up their last moment preparation. Many might be confident and many nervous, wondering how easy or how difficult the paper would be framed. We advise the aspirants to take it easy and not exert much today. It is the last day and should be spent relaxing and unburdening oneself. Read out few last moment instructions and reminders which might come handy while appearing for the exam today.

Don’t touch new topics: If you have left some topic, just leave it. The last hour is not the right time to mug up things. Focus on your strengths and go through only those significant pointers or footnotes that you might have made, if required. Touching anything new will only create confusion and may affect your performance the next day

Examination venue: Check out and confirm the address of your examination centre a night before the exam. In order to avoid chaos and confusion the next morning, jot it down on a piece of paper and carry it with you the next day till you reach the centre

Leave on time: The candidates are required to report 120 minutes before the commencement of the test. It is always better to reach the venue a bit early than reaching late and missing out giving the paper. Hence, leave your house on time in order to avoid traffic too. The examination hall will be opened 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

Documents to be carried: The candidates are required to carry their online test admission ticket (TAT) along with their photo Id proves and photographs. During the examination, the invigilator will check the same. Candidates are required to bring two recent (not older than three months) passport size color photograph (the same which was uploaded to the application). It should be strictly kept in mind that without the ticket, no one will be allowed to attempt the paper

Banned items: Candidates should not carry any personal computational devices, bluetooth devices, cell phones, any electronic gadgets etc. to the venue of the examination. There will be no arrangement made for keeping the same. They should also not carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of papers or any electronic gadgets

Stay positive: Maintaining a positive frame of mind is crucial for attempting the paper and scoring well in it. Do not overthink when you receive the paper. Start answering the questions calmly and just give your best. Also, once your exam is over, it is better not to discuss the same will others. Doing so may make you confused or demotivated incase your answers don’t match.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd