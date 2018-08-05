RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018 : Admit card released, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018: The examination will be conducted on August 5 at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices. (Representational/ Express Photo by Sahil Walia) RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018: The examination will be conducted on August 5 at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices. (Representational/ Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive exam 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The combined competitive examination will be conducted on August 5 at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices.

RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 980

Rajasthan Administrative Service: 75 Rajasthan Police Service: 34 Rajasthan Accountant Service: 104 Rajasthan State Insurance Service: 11 Rajasthan Industrial Service: 15 Rajasthan Commercial Service: 1 Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 13 Rajasthan Prison Service: 2 Rajasthan Planning Service: 3 Rajasthan Women and Child Development: 77 Rajasthan Village Development: 45 Rajasthan Women Development: 2 Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 2 Rajasthan Abkari Service: 20 Rajasthan Subordinate Service

Rajasthan Industrial Subordinate Service: 5 Rajasthan Tehsildar Service: 126 Rajasthan Planning Service: 14 Rajasthan Devsthan Service: 7 Rajasthan Abkari Service: 25 Rajasthan Commercial Service: 110 Rajasthan Food Citizen Rasad: 35 Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 162 Rajasthan Women and Child Development Rajasthan Social Justice: 18 Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 14 Rajasthan Minority: 49.

Selection procedure:

The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

