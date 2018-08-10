RPSC RAS/RTS answer keys released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check

RPSC RAS/RTS answer keys: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC RAS/RTS answer keys: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS/RTS answer keys: The answer keys for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC RAS/RTS examinations have been released on Thursday. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Results are likely to be announced soon.

This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for the examination that was held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres. There are 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state. The commission has already uploaded the question papers at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018: Steps to check answer keys

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page under the “News and Events” section, go to the link displaying “Answer key for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (PRE) Exam – 2018” link

Step 3: You will redirected to a new page where the answer key of the RTS/RAS exam will be displayed in a PDF format

Step 4: Download the answer key to your computer and save a copy for future us

Step 5: You can also take a print of the answer key further analysis of your answers.

Every year, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) organises to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.

