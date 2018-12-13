RPSC RAS Pre result 2018 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, 15,044 candidates pass

RPSC RAS result 2018: The results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination has been released on October 23 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer keys of the same were released on August 9. The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

A total of 15,044 Non-TSP candidates and 571 TSP candidates cleared the RAS exam. The cut-off marks for non-TSP candidates is 76.06 per cent for the general category while it is 99.33 per cent for the OBC category. The cutoff marks for ST and SC categories were 68.01 and 61.30 respectively.

The main examination of RAS 2018 will be held on December 23 and December 24. Those candidates who cleared the RAS prelims will be able to appear for the main exam in December.

Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018 is available on https://t.co/G8d9jRVmre — RPSC, Ajmer (@RPSC1) October 23, 2018

RPSC RAS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018’ link flashing below the News and Events section towards the right side of the page

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates list

Step 4: Check and if needed, take a print out

This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for the examination that was held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres for recruitment to 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state. The commission has already uploaded the question papers at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Every year, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) organises to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.

