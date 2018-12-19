RPSC RAS Mains exam rescheduled, check new dates

RPSC RAS Mains: The recruitment exam for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) Mains combined competitive examination has been rescheduled. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and December 24 but now it will be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2018.

Candidates can check updates at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who had cleared the Prelims exam held in August 2018 are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the RPSC examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for it. The prelims were held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres for recruitment to fill 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state.

A total of 7145 candidates from OBC and MBC categories have been added to the existing list.

The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

