Wednesday, October 03, 2018
RPSC RAS exam 2016: Rajasthan HC directs to announce revised results

RPSC RAS exam 2016: The Rajasthan High Court stayed the recruitment of RAS officers following a petition by a candidate Jitendra Singh Rathore

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 3, 2018 7:19:15 pm
RPSC RAS exam 2016: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday to announce the revised results of RAS exams which includes departmental candidates of the excise department. Pronouncing the judgement, the single bench of judge VS Siradhana has instructed RPSC to release revised results along with departmental vacancies. The High Court stayed the recruitment of RAS officers following a petition by a candidate Jitendra Singh Rathore.

Around 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the RPSC RAS mains examination that was conducted on December 26 and 27,2016.

