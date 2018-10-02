Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the SI exams on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 5:31:47 pm
RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018, rpsc, Download rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Related News

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the SI exams on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in this week. The exams will be conducted on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The commission has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, towards the right side, scroll to the row for Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016.
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details
Step 5: Download and take a print out

The candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement