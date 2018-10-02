RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the SI exams on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in this week. The exams will be conducted on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The commission has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the right side, scroll to the row for Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

